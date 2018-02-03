NCS Generates Over 1bn From Sokoto In 2017

BY ONUMINYA YUSUF, Sokoto. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Area Command said it generated over 1 billion naira on 2017 fiscla year. Though, the Command despite hitting 53.71 per cent of its target, however decried their inability to meet and surpass the target because of obvious reasons. According to the […]

The post NCS Generates Over 1bn From Sokoto In 2017 appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

