New Music: Johnny Drille – Awa Love

Mavin Records act Johnny Drille comes through with this new record titled Awa Love, a quintessential love song which sees Johnny pleading to his lover to join him in preserving the love they share. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Johnny Drille – Awa Love appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

