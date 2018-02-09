New Music: Johnny Drille – Awa Love
Mavin Records act Johnny Drille comes through with this new record titled Awa Love, a quintessential love song which sees Johnny pleading to his lover to join him in preserving the love they share. Listen and Download below: Download
