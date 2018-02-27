 NEXIM Bank To Revive Ailing Industries | Nigeria Today
NEXIM Bank To Revive Ailing Industries

Posted on Feb 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has taken deliberate steps to revive ailing industries and enhance their contributions to non-oil exports in Nigeria. This was disclosed by the managing director/chief executive of the Bank, Mr. Abba Bello, during a recent tour of some projects in Sharada, Challawa and Bompai Industrial Layouts in Kano for an on-site […]

