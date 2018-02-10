Nigeria wins 46 medals at ongoing Africa Wrestling Championships – Premium Times



Premium Times Nigeria wins 46 medals at ongoing Africa Wrestling Championships

Premium Times

Team Nigeria has won 46 medals at the ongoing Africa Wrestling Championships holding at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civil Centre, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medals comprise 16 gold, 14 silver …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

