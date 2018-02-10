 Nigeria wins 46 medals at ongoing Africa Wrestling Championships – Premium Times | Nigeria Today
Nigeria wins 46 medals at ongoing Africa Wrestling Championships – Premium Times

Premium Times

Nigeria wins 46 medals at ongoing Africa Wrestling Championships
Team Nigeria has won 46 medals at the ongoing Africa Wrestling Championships holding at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civil Centre, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medals comprise 16 gold, 14 silver

