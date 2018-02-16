 Nigerian Soldiers Sink Borehole In Sambisa Forest To Confirm The Eviction Of Boko Haram (Photo) | Nigeria Today
Nigerian Soldiers Sink Borehole In Sambisa Forest To Confirm The Eviction Of Boko Haram (Photo)

Posted on Feb 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

To demonstrate the total eviction of Boko Haram terrorists from Sambisa Forest Nigerian troops have sunk a borehole at the ‘Sabil Huda’ camp hitherto controlled by the insurgents. See Photo Below…

