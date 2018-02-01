Nigeria’s business environment is one of the best – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s business environment has been described as one of the best around, having one of the most resourceful and young population in the world.

Information minister Lai Mohammed made the remarks today in Abuja when he received a Chinese delegation in his office.

According to the minister, Nigeria has a high educated class with millions of young people enthusiastic to contribute their skills to national development.

“We have one of the most resourceful and young population in the world and they are enthusiastic to embrace the technology and turn it into something you may not recognise. “The business environment is one of the best you can get, you will get the support of the government and you can be sure of return on your investment,” he said.

The Chinese delegation which was in the country to explore investment opportunities in TV production and animation films was led by Mr Chen Huanan, the Director of Culture and Tradition in the Ministry of Culture, China.

Mr. Mohammed said what Nigeria needed was a meaningful partnership between China and Nigeria to develop its animation technology and culture to a level that will be another vehicle through which promotion of the diverse cultures of both countries could be realized.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

