No Casualties Recorded As Dana Aircraft Overshoots PH Runway, Lands Inside The Bush

A Dana Aircraft – with registration numbers 9J0363 – flying from Lagos to Port-Harcourt has reportedly overshot runway at the Port-Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday night.

An aircraft is said to have overshot the runway when it moves past a specified point unintentionally, and this can be as a result of too much speed or that the plane is unable to stop.

But this particular incident was suspected to have been caused by a heavy rain, which was accompanied by strong wind and storm in Port Harcourt.

No casualty was recorded, as all passengers on board were safely evacuated from the bush area where it landed.

Confirming the development, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said no one sustained injury in the incident.

“A Dana aircraft numbered 9J0363, flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt airport has overshot the Port Harcourt runway,” Henrietta Yakubu, spokeswoman of the agency, said in a statement. “The incident was suspected to have been caused by a heavy rain, which was accompanied by strong wind and storm in Port Harcourt. “No casualty was recorded, as all passengers on board were safely evacuated.”

The airline also confirmed the incident in a statement issued minutes after the incident occurred.

The statement read: “Our flight ​skidded off​ the runway ​at​ the Port Harcourt International Airport, as a result of the ​bad weather situation ​and torrential rain at the time of landing. “No casualty was recorded and all passengers and crew disembarked safely. “We commend the Pilot-in -command who was able to control the aircraft to a complete stop, before passengers and crew disembarked. We also wish to applaud the Captain for exhibiting the highest safety standards and handling the situation professionally.”

