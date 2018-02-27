NPFL: LMC reschedules matches for week 11 and 13 – Vanguard
NPFL: LMC reschedules matches for week 11 and 13
The League Management Company has rescheduled some games for weeks 11 and 13 of the NPFL owing to CAF competitions. Four clubs from the NPFL: Plateau United, MFM FC, Akwa United and Enyimba FC are Nigeria's representatives in the CAF Champions League …
