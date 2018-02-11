 NULGE Chairman Assassinated in Bayelsa – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
NULGE Chairman Assassinated in Bayelsa – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Feb 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Bayelsa State Police Command saturday confirmed the killing of the Chairman of the Southern Ijaw Council chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Mr. Okaye Igali, by suspected assassins. The hoodlums who shot and ripped
