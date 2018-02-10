NULGE chairman murdered
Bayelsa Police Command has confirmed the killing of Mr Okaye Igali, the Southern Ijaw branch Chairman of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE) by assassins. DSP Asinim Butswat, spokesman of the state Police Command, confirmed the murder to newsmen Saturday in Yenagoa. “Igali ‘m’ age 53, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen, along […]
