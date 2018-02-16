Obidigwe: Twisting facts‘ll not help our system – Obigwe

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe has cautioned those speaking ill of Mr. Chinedu Obidigwe, SA to Governor Obiano to desist or come up with substantive evidence of their criticisms.

He disclosed this in a statement he issued yesterday in Awka. According to him, facts twisted will not help Anambra state’s political, economic and socio-religious system; therefore ‘say what you can prove’, he said.

Recently, some group of social media activists likened to be Tony Nwoye’s boys used ink to write fallacious and insubstantial reports against Governor Obiano and Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe due to Obigwe’s reportage on alleged facts on Nwoye’s non performance in the green chamber, published in Vanguard.

Recall that Nwoye had used Otuocha-Nzam-innoma-iheaka-ibaji-oduluAjejewu road for his campaign during the November 18th governorship election but failed to finish the project immediately he lost the election.

Newsmen gathered that Nwoye was pushed to recall his campaign promise via Evang Obigwe’s press release tagged ‘Bring back RCC to complete the abandoned project’ which after he must have allegedly read the report in the media, called back RCC on Tuesday to commence work at the site.

In another press release tagged ‘ Nwoye a mistake Obidigwe will correct’ equally credited to Evang Obigwe and was published in Vanguard, Obigwe reeled out his reasons for his choice of Obidigwe.

In view of the above reports credited to Evang Obigwe, alleged media team of Nwoye took to social media to gush out gobbledygook stories in order to attack the personality of Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe and Governor Obiano.

“They are wrong in their various statements. None of them can challenge Obidigwe even their pay master. They should stop twisting facts, it can never help our system”, he said.

His words, “Pascal Candle made a foolish attempt to twist facts and failed woefully in the process. Hon Chinedu Obidigwe is a stainless politician that has clean academic and political records. His reputation has not been soiled like that of many known Nigerian politicians.

“My good friend Paschal Candle, shot himself on the foot when he concurred on the general public opinion that Hon Chinedu Obidigwe is unstoppable by asking this question in quote ‘We will like to ask, which caucus Chinedu Obidigwe will belong to if at all he find himself at the green chamber’.

“To me this is an admittance of Hon Chinedu Obidigwe’s undeniable electoral value. Paschal Candle is not aware that Hon Gabriel Onyenweife aka ‘Africa’ is not a member of the ruling party at the green chamber, yet the speaker house of Reps, Yakubu Dogara, found him worthy of holding committee Chairman Position.

“It is also on record that Africa is among the vocal members of the green chamber. The truth is that Anambra electorates are sick and tired of deceitful politicians.

“Another is that Hon Chinedu Obidigwe is giving Nwoye and his blind supporters a sleepless night. They now sleep and wake up thinking about how to tame the growing political influence of Hon Chinedu Obidigwe.

“Their main problem is that they don’t have solid political foundation in Anambra State whereas Hon Chinedu Obidigwe’s political foundation cuts across the whole Anambra State.

“Even people that are not from Anambra east and west Federal constituency branded their vehicles with Akaoma images just to show their love for him. It baffles me how a reasonable person will be celebrating the failure of his pay master.

“Hon Chinedu Obidigwe as the Son of a poor farmer who truly suffered to get to where he is today and God will not allow his opponents to actualize their evil political plots against him.

“Hon Chinedu Obidigwe is truly the people’s choice and there is nothing enemies of progress can do about it. Nay sayers should go and jump into Omambala river or Agulu lake for fishes and Crocodiles to feed”, he finally said.

The post Obidigwe: Twisting facts‘ll not help our system – Obigwe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

