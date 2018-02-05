 Okorocha scores Army high on peace in Imo – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Okorocha scores Army high on peace in Imo – Vanguard

Posted on Feb 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Okorocha scores Army high on peace in Imo
Vanguard
OWERRI—IMO State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has scored the Nigerian Army high in securing peace in the state. Okorocha spoke at the West Africa Social Activity, WASA, which took place at the 34 Artillery Brigade Command, Obinze, in Owerri, under
Why Imo politicians are fighting me, by OkorochaThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.