Okorocha scores Army high on peace in Imo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Okorocha scores Army high on peace in Imo
Vanguard
OWERRI—IMO State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has scored the Nigerian Army high in securing peace in the state. Okorocha spoke at the West Africa Social Activity, WASA, which took place at the 34 Artillery Brigade Command, Obinze, in Owerri, under …
Why Imo politicians are fighting me, by Okorocha
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!