Okowa Drops Health, Tourism Commissioners in Cabinet Reshuffle – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Okowa Drops Health, Tourism Commissioners in Cabinet Reshuffle
THISDAY Newspapers
The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, was one of the casualties following a reshuffling of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's cabinet described as “minor.” The government disclosed this in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State …
Okowa drops two commissioners, reassigns four others
Okowa sacks two commissioners, redeploys others
Okowa sacks two commissioners
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!