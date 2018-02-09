 Okowa Drops Health, Tourism Commissioners in Cabinet Reshuffle – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Okowa Drops Health, Tourism Commissioners in Cabinet Reshuffle – THISDAY Newspapers

THISDAY Newspapers

Okowa Drops Health, Tourism Commissioners in Cabinet Reshuffle
THISDAY Newspapers
The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, was one of the casualties following a reshuffling of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's cabinet described as “minor.” The government disclosed this in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State
