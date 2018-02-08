PDP Hails Wike, Fayose over Visit, Gesture to Benue Victims

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayo Fayose, for visiting Benue state and extending assistance to victims of the recent violent attacks and other internally displaced persons in the state.

The party leadership, which had earlier visited Benue at the wake of the attacks, said the gesture by the two governors at a time the Presidency and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been turning a blind eye to the sufferings of the victims, underlines PDP’s commitment to the wellbeing of all Nigerians in line with its undying ideology and vision of its founding fathers.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Thursday, said it is disheartening that the Presidency had refused to visit Benue state recalling that when the APC governors visited, after much entreaties, they failed to show any form of empathy to the victims, a stance which further displayed APC’s disdain for Nigerians.

The party said that instead of APC empathizing with the people and ensuring that perpetrators of the attacks were brought to book, the party leaders have shown more concern for their selfish political interests across the nation.

The PDP urged the people of Benue state to be vigilant and continue to work with their leaders, while assuring of its support always.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

