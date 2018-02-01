 PhotoNews: Taxify Drivers Protest In Lagos | Nigeria Today
PhotoNews: Taxify Drivers Protest In Lagos

Posted on Feb 1, 2018

PhotoNews: Taxify Drivers Protest In Lagos

In reaction to the molestation saga involving Shuga Actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson and, Taxify driver, Henry Nnaemeka which is presently in court, Taxify drivers took to the street today to support Henry.

They were seen with different placards to protest against the rape case.  From their placards, it seems their problems is not only with their customers. They also protested about how the company staffs are rude to them because they are drivers. They reminded them that they are partners in this business and not slaves.

See Photos below:

