(Photos): MSc Holder Hausa Man Opens Suya Joint In London

A Hausa man has opened a suya joint in London. The man, Abdullahi Mai Kano, opened the joint called “Alhaji Suya” on Peckham Lane Road, London. Other side dishes he has added to his menu salads, plantain, yamarita and much more. Mai Kano is an MSc holder from the University of Greenwich, London. A man, […]

The post (Photos): MSc Holder Hausa Man Opens Suya Joint In London appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

