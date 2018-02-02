 Pictures of Gov. Rochas Okorocha Receiving Bola Tinubu in Imo State | Nigeria Today
Pictures of Gov. Rochas Okorocha Receiving Bola Tinubu in Imo State

Posted on Feb 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha  received former Governor of Lagos State ,APC Chieftain and democrat, Chief Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu to Imo State some hours ago.

It was gathered that Tinubu is visiting Chairman APC Governors’ Forum on the death of his senior brother and Patriot, Late Sir Alex Ekwueme scheduled for burial today at his country home, Oko, Anambra State.

See Photos below:

