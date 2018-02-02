Pictures of Gov. Rochas Okorocha Receiving Bola Tinubu in Imo State

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha received former Governor of Lagos State ,APC Chieftain and democrat, Chief Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu to Imo State some hours ago.

It was gathered that Tinubu is visiting Chairman APC Governors’ Forum on the death of his senior brother and Patriot, Late Sir Alex Ekwueme scheduled for burial today at his country home, Oko, Anambra State.

See Photos below:

