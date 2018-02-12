Police Arrest General Overseer For Car Snatching

A pastor, Daniel Onwugbufor, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command after confessing to knowingly buying exotic cars snatched at gunpoint. Onwugbufor, the General Overseer of God’s Favour Ministry, Iba, Lagos State, was arrested on February 1 by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), led by Uba Adams, Premium Times reported. […]

The post Police Arrest General Overseer For Car Snatching appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

