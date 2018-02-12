 Police Arrest General Overseer For Car Snatching | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police Arrest General Overseer For Car Snatching

Posted on Feb 12, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A pastor, Daniel Onwugbufor, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command after confessing to knowingly buying exotic cars snatched at gunpoint. Onwugbufor, the General Overseer of God’s Favour Ministry, Iba, Lagos State, was arrested on February 1 by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), led by Uba Adams, Premium Times reported. […]

The post Police Arrest General Overseer For Car Snatching appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.