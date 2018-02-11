Police commission promotes 9,973 officers

The Chairman Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr Mike Okiro said 9, 973 policemen were promoted by the commission in 2017. Okiro made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday. He said that two commissioners of police and 13 Deputy Commissioners of police were promoted to the […]

