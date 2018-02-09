President Buhari condoles with Buratai over father’s death – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
President Buhari condoles with Buratai over father's death
Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Buratai family over the death of Alhaji Yusuf Buratai, father of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai. Buhari. Buhari's condolence message is contained in a statement issued by Mr …
Buratai's father buried amid tears in Maiduguri
Buratai's father buried on Friday
Buratai warns Army personnel against use of social media
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!