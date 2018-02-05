Rivers State Public Service Management Information System Registration 2018 (RivPuSMis)

Rivers State Public Service Management Information System (RivPuSMis) – https://publicservice.riversstate.gov.ng/ My friend at ICT sent this to me. Something about all RVSG staff registering and updating personal data online. Deadline is 15th Feb, 2018 Overview Since the creation of Rivers State in 1967 (50 years ago), the State has grown its Public Service to well […]

The post Rivers State Public Service Management Information System Registration 2018 (RivPuSMis) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

