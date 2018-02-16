Roger Federer becomes oldest world No 1 after beating Robin Haase – The Guardian
The Guardian
Roger Federer celebrates victory over Robin Haase in the quarter-finals of the World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam. Photograph: John Thys/AFP/Getty Images. Roger Federer became the oldest world No 1 after he beat Robin Haase in the World Tennis …
