Saraki commends State Assemblies for voting on Constitution Review

Senate President Bukola Saraki has commended 25 state assemblies for voting on the Constitution Amendment passed by the National Assembly in 2017.

According to Saraki, the action of the various assemblies was clearly a pointer that with the right vision and follow-through, Nigeria can achieve anything.

The senate president who gave the commendation via his official Twitter handle said; “I am excited about the news that 25 out of 36 States have voted on the Constitution Review amendments that the 8th National Assembly passed in 2017.

“In 2015, when we first started the ambitious process to review the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we never could have imagined the level of support and participation that we would get from all of you — everyday Nigerians, members of the civil society, and political actors across the country.

“This is why the passage of the Constitution Review amendments in 25 States across the country, is a pat on the back of legislators at both the Federal and State levels — because it shows that with the right vision and follow-through, we can achieve ANYTHING as a nation.

“Make no mistake, this is another promise kept by the 8th National Assembly, and it further demonstrates that despite our differences politicians from various walks of life and various parties can still come together to get things done.

“Moving forward, I cannot wait to receive the Constitution Review documents at the National Assembly, so that we can move forward with the process of getting them assented and cemented in the laws of our great Federal Republic.

“Now that both the Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives have set up a Joint Committee to review the Constitution Review amendments that did not scale through initially, we are encouraged with the level of collaboration that we have already seen from the State Assemblies throughout this process.

