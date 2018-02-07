Scores can’t register for UTME in Imo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Scores can't register for UTME in Imo
Vanguard
OWERRI—PALPABLE fear has gripped scores of prospective Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, candidates in Imo State, following their inability to access the website of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to register. The …
JAMB: Over 1.4m Candidates Registered for 2018 UTME
JAMB extends UTME registration
JAMB extends deadline for registration
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!