See the New Official Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama by Kehinde Wiley & Amy Sherald

Kehinde Wiley, New York City-based portrait painter who is known for his highly naturalistic paintings of black people in heroic poses, was tapped for the official portraits of Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Baltimore-based Amy Sherald was tapped for the portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama. The portraits were unveiled today during a ceremony […]

The post See the New Official Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama by Kehinde Wiley & Amy Sherald appeared first on BellaNaija.

