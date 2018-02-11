Serious Drama as Angry Masquerade Mercilessly Flogs Lord’s Chosen Members In Broad Daylight (Video)

An angry masquerade has descended heavily on helpless members of the Lord’s Chosen church on evangelism flogging them mercilessly in the process. The sad incident said to have happened in the eastern part of the country reportedly took place yesterday in broad daylight. The incident caused traffic holdup in the area. It was gathered that […]

The post Serious Drama as Angry Masquerade Mercilessly Flogs Lord’s Chosen Members In Broad Daylight (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

