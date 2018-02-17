Suicide bombers Kill scores in Kano

Three suicide bombers killed 22 people at a fish market in Kano, civilian militia leaders said on Saturday, in an attack blamed on Boko Haram jihadists. The mayhem occurred late on Friday when the attackers detonated explosives at Kasuwar Kifi, in the outskirts of Konduga town, reports Xinhua news agency. A witness said the three […]

