Suspense as PTAD keeps mum on Senate’s call to reinstate disengaged staff

Uche Usim, Abuja

The management of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has yet to react to a directive by the Senate to reinstate four directors who were disengaged by the agency in 2017 on contract basis.

The Senate said such a resolution became necessary in view of the fact that the government was doing everything possible to close the unemployment gap in the country. Consequently, confusion and suspense have trailed the matter even as the affected officers are still in the dark as to what next to do.

The Senate had in a letter dated January 26, 2018 and addressed to PTAD Executive Secretary, Sharon Ikeazor, suggested that the affected staff be reinstated as contract staff.

The letter, a copy which was obtained by Daily Sun, was signed by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori. The upper legislative chamber got involved in the issue upon receipt of a petition by the ex-directors. The four affected directors include Uloma Uruakpa of Customs, Immigration and Prison’s Department; Taiwo Ogundipe in charge of Parastatal Department; Atiku Dambatta of Police Pension Department and Roz Ben-Okagbue of Pension Support Services Department.

Daily Sun gathered that they were disengaged last year by PTAD on the allegation of falsifying their ages with which they were employed. However, their alleged shady deal came to the fore during staff screening exercise conducted by the Head of Service of the Federation.

“Some of them falsified their age to gain employment in PTAD even when they had crossed 50 years and this runs foul of the civil service rule,” a government source stated.

As at the time of filing this report, PTAD boss, Sharon Ikeazor, was yet to respond to the SMS sent to her.

Earlier, Daily Sun visited the PTAD head office but was told she was in a meeting.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

