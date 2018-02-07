 Taiwan earthquake: Series of powerful aftershocks hit Hualien – BBC News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Taiwan earthquake: Series of powerful aftershocks hit Hualien – BBC News

Posted on Feb 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Taiwan earthquake: Series of powerful aftershocks hit Hualien
BBC News
Aftershocks continue to rattle Taiwan after a strong earthquake that killed at least two people and injured more than 200 others. The powerful 6.4-magnitude tremor struck at 23:50 (15:50 GMT) about 20km (12 miles) off the island's east coast. Residents
Quake tilts buildings in Taiwan, rescuers look for trappedABC News
At least two killed, 150 missing after quake rocks Taiwan tourist areaReuters
Two dead, more than 210 injured in Taiwan quakeChannel NewsAsia
wtkr.com –Washington Post –Citizen –CBC.ca
all 304 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.