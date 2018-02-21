The Battle Between Peter De Villiers And SA Rugby Rages On

Love him or loathe him, but there’s no denying that Peter de Villiers knows how to make an entrance.

Take for example his unveiling as Zimbabwe’s new rugby coach, where he unleashed some serious accusations against SA Rugby and those who run the show.

He also said he laughs in the face of danger, so if you missed that drama then you can catch up here.

Perhaps his most startling accusation was that SA Rugby blacklisted him, going to extraordinary efforts to stifle his employment opportunities.

Those accused weren’t having it, as Sport24 reports:

“When I was the first choice for the (Zimbabwe) job I was phoned by the Zimbabwe Rugby Union who told me that SA Rugby phoned them to say I was blacklisted in South Africa and they can’t appoint me,” De Villiers said. SA Rugby’s spokesperson, Andy Colquhoun, denied De Villiers’ allegations, but told Netwerk24 that they will not take action against the former Bok mentor. “We congratulate Peter with his appointment as Zimbabwe coach. There is no truth in his accusation that we want to stand in his way,” Colquhoun said.

Divvy alleged that he was all lined up to get the Boland head coach job back in 2016, but that SA Rugby paid the union R2 million to make the offer disappear.

The union’s response:

Boland’s president, Ivan Pekeur, strongly denied the claims. “Boland will never accept any money from any person or institution if it’s for obscure reasons. We are poor, but never corrupt,” Pekeur said.

Perhaps we will never know what the truth entails, given that it’s one story up against another, but we know that de Villiers won’t let it go without speaking his mind.

Here’s hoping the Sables, as the Zim national team is known, keep him in fine spirits. We leave you with this:

