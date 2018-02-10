The Black Star is shining, our economy on right path- President – BusinessGhana
Ghana News Agency
The Black Star is shining, our economy on right path- President
BusinessGhana
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday reported that Ghana's economy was returning to the path of progress, as critical indices were pointing to the right direction. “The Black Star is shining again….and the world is taking notice of Ghana …
