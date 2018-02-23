The Honda Classic Prize Money– 2018 Purse & Payouts

The Honda Classic purse is $6,600,000 for the 2018 tournament at the PGA National Champion in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The winner of the 2018 Honda Classic will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,152,000.

The prize fund and winner’s payout at the Honda Classic have remained unchanged from the 2017 tournament where Rickie Fowler collected the winner’s check of $1,152,000.

2018 Honda Classic Prize Money

The Honda Classic prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The Honda Classic money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

