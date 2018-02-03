The NFL is getting into bed with Sleep Number, hoping to get some better rest
The NFL and Sleep Number are joining forces to offer every player in the league a Sleep Number 360 smart bed to help improve players’ performance by aiding their recovery between games.
The post The NFL is getting into bed with Sleep Number, hoping to get some better rest appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!