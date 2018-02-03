The NFL is getting into bed with Sleep Number, hoping to get some better rest

The NFL and Sleep Number are joining forces to offer every player in the league a Sleep Number 360 smart bed to help improve players’ performance by aiding their recovery between games.

The post The NFL is getting into bed with Sleep Number, hoping to get some better rest appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

