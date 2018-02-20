They’ve Just Opened The World’s Tallest Hotel In Dubai [Images]

Almost scaling the sky is a brand new hotel, the world’s tallest, in fact, that towers high above the desert city of Dubai.

Another decadent offering, situated in Dubai’s financial district, the Gevora Hotel tops out at an incredible 356 metres, nearly three times higher than Cape Town’s tallest building.

According to CNN, the luxurious hotel is decked out in gold, gold and more gold with a dash of blue, and includes a health club, sauna, pool and five glitzy restaurants:

The Art Deco-style design accommodates 528 rooms — with accommodation falling into three categories: Deluxe Room (46 square meters), One-Bedroom Deluxe (62 square meters) and Two-Bedroom Suite (85 square meters).

The four-star Gevora is designed to cater to business and leisure needs — there’s a pool with a view and a cafe and bake shop — but also a business center and boardroom.

There are plenty of culinary delights too — Gevora Kitchen will offer all-day dining, whilst Highest View Restaurant promises panoramic views from the hotel rooftop.

And, unlike many of its UAE counterparts, it’s pretty affordable: rates start from around R2 000 per night, which is fairly competitive for the Emirate.

Treat yourself, friends.

[source:cnn]

