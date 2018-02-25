Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, others thrill at Adron Homes’ Val gig – The Nation Newspaper
Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, others thrill at Adron Homes' Val gig
POP stars Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal gave spectacular performances at the Adron Homes Valentine's Day party which held at the Grandeur event centre, Ikeja, Lagos, last penultimate Wednesday. The kicked off at about 7pm with a live band performance …
