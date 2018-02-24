UNAIDS deputy chief, accused of assault, to quit – The Nation
The Nation
UNAIDS deputy chief, accused of assault, to quit
The Nation
GENEVA – The deputy head of UNAIDS , accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague but cleared of wrongdoing by an internal United Nations probe, announced his decision to step down on Friday. Luiz Loures "has communicated his wish to the UNAIDS …
Inner City Press:
UNAIDS Deputy Chief To Leave After Unsubstantiated Allegations
Senior UNAIDS official latest to go after sex harassment allegation
