 VIDEO: DJ Spinall & Wizkid – Nowo
VIDEO: DJ Spinall & Wizkid – Nowo

Posted on Feb 26, 2018

Dj Spinall & Wizkid dishes out the visuals to the latest collavborative effort tune “Nowo” which was produced by Killertunes.

Nowo video features Shaku Shaku danced move from Wizkid and also energetic dance performed by various dancers on the video.

The video was directed by Director Q.

Watch video below:

