VIDEO: DJ Spinall & Wizkid – Nowo
Dj Spinall & Wizkid dishes out the visuals to the latest collavborative effort tune “Nowo” which was produced by Killertunes.
Nowo video features Shaku Shaku danced move from Wizkid and also energetic dance performed by various dancers on the video.
The video was directed by Director Q.
Watch video below:
The post VIDEO: DJ Spinall & Wizkid – Nowo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!