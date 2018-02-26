VIDEO: DJ Spinall & Wizkid – Nowo

Dj Spinall & Wizkid dishes out the visuals to the latest collavborative effort tune “Nowo” which was produced by Killertunes.

Nowo video features Shaku Shaku danced move from Wizkid and also energetic dance performed by various dancers on the video.

The video was directed by Director Q.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video below:

