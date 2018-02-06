We have lost our essence of being in government – Shehu Sani

Kaduna state senator Shehu Sani today lamented the ceaseless killings going on across the country saying if government could not protect the lives and properties of the people they are serving, then it has lost the essence of being in power.

Senator Sani was speaking today at plenary when he came under Order 43 to explain unreported killings going on in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

According to him, the local government in the last two to three years has been under siege of armed herdsmen and bandits who have made life intolerable to the people of that part of the state.

“It is one issue that has not been able to get the national attention or the global spotlight. Just few days ago, about seven persons were killed, and continually the killings have been so on a daily basis that even the media don’t take much time to give it a space in their pages of newspapers.

“I am deeply concerned that the government is losing the grip, that we cannot guarantee the safety of lives and properties in this country, and I think we have lost the essence of our being in government.

“Every day, this country is becoming a theater of war, you see bodies of victims killed, dismembered and shared on social media. There is nowhere in Africa today where you see this grisly and grossly pictures and images being shared every day,” he said.

He regretted that the country had still not being able to address national challenges the way it should and urged the political class to put politics aside and focus on the issue of insecurity.

“How can we say over 100 years after amalgamation, over five to six decades after independence that countries like Niger, Cameroun, and Benin Republic that people there can live in safety? I am raising this issue to all the authorities that are concerned that there is a need to have a permanent military presence in this local government.

“Few days ago, Senator Marafa raised issue about the issue in Zamfara State, you should know that Zamfara State and Kaduna State are neighboring states. That place is virtually controlled by armed bandits and herdsmen and there is no presence of government there.

“It is time to put politics aside and focus on the issue of insecurity. People that are privileged to move to the Villa should please spare us the time of telling the truth to the people in power that things are getting worse and there is a need for us to do what we need to do,” he said.

