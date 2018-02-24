 We’re dying, pay our salaries- Kogi workers cry out to Governor | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’re dying, pay our salaries- Kogi workers cry out to Governor

Posted on Feb 24, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Workers in Kogi State have asked Governor Yahaya Bello to reveal where their salaries are. Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, Onu Edoka, spoke on behalf of the workers on Friday at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the union in the country. Workers in Kogi were paid 60 percent […]

The post We’re dying, pay our salaries- Kogi workers cry out to Governor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.