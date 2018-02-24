We’re dying, pay our salaries- Kogi workers cry out to Governor

Workers in Kogi State have asked Governor Yahaya Bello to reveal where their salaries are. Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, Onu Edoka, spoke on behalf of the workers on Friday at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the union in the country. Workers in Kogi were paid 60 percent […]

The post We’re dying, pay our salaries- Kogi workers cry out to Governor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

