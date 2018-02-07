West Ham Complete Signing Of Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra has completed his free transfer to West Ham and signed a contract until the end of the season.

Patrice Evra arrived at the club’s Rush Green training complex on Wednesday morning before passing a medical and signing a deal which expires at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Everton were also interested in the former Manchester United, Juventus and Monaco left-back but the player favoured a move to London.

Evra, who spent eight years with United in total – including the 2013/14 season alongside current West Ham manager David Moyes – was sacked by Marseille earlier this season and banned by UEFA following an altercation with a supporter.

The ban only relates to UEFA competition and does not prevent Evra from playing in any domestic competitions, including the Premier League.

