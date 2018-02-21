Wike: INEC lacks capacity to hold free and fair elections

Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike says the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC lacks the capacity to conduct a free and fair election in 2019.

The governor made the remarks yesterday during a courtesy visit by the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Bernhard Shlagheck to his office in Port Harcourt.

“INEC does not have the capacity to hold free and fair elections. See what happened in Kano State. INEC says it wants to investigate the under-age voting that took place last week.

“Who gave the children the voters cards? We will not allow anyone to manipulate the electoral system of the country “, Governor Wike said

He also alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress APC plans to use the commission and security agents to disorganize the electoral system.

The German ambassador Dr Bernhard Shlagheck in his remarks urged all political stakeholders to work towards the success of the forthcoming polls in 2019.

