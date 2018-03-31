2018 World Cup: Bournemouth Winger, Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play — Nigeria Today

2018 World Cup: Bournemouth Winger, Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play

Bournemouth winger, Jordon Ibe, claims he has received an offer from the head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, to play at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a source close to the player told Owngoalnigeria.com. 22 year old Ibe, rejected the chance to switch allegiance to Nigeria in 2015, while Sunday Oliseh was […]

The post 2018 World Cup: Bournemouth Winger, Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

