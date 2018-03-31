 2018 World Cup: Bournemouth Winger, Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play — Nigeria Today
2018 World Cup: Bournemouth Winger, Jordon Ibe Claims Coach Rohr Wants Him To Play

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Bournemouth winger, Jordon Ibe, claims he has received an offer from the head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, to play at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a source close to the player told Owngoalnigeria.com. 22 year old Ibe, rejected the chance to switch allegiance to Nigeria in 2015, while Sunday Oliseh was […]

