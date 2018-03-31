2019 election: Okowa deserves Urhobos, Deltans support — Peru — Nigeria Today

2019 election: Okowa deserves Urhobos, Deltans support — Peru

A former councillor representing Igbudu Ward in Warri South Local Government Area, Hon. Igho Peru, has asserted that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, deserves the support of the Urhobo, and indeed all Deltans for a second term in 2019.

The one-time youth chairman of Igbudu Community in Agbarha Kingdom, Warri, made the assertion while commenting on Governor Okowa’ s thought-provoking speech during the grand reception held for former Governor James Ibori by Urhobo Ovwor Political Class at Ovwor Olomu in Ughelli South.

The Igbudu-born political icon described Governor Okowa as a detribalized Deltan who has the love for a united Delta State,saying that the governor has always shown great interest in the affairs of the Urhobos “ as could be seen in the last Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) national day at Agbarho and this event. So he truly deserves our (Urhobos), and indeed, other Deltans support for a second term in 2019”.

He further hailed the governor for the successful implementation of the smart agenda so far, across the three senatorial districts just as he called on Deltans to vote for him again in 2019 to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy in 2019.

The renowned youth leader who commended Governor Okowa for his cordial relationship with other ethnic groups in state, warned that the Urhobos should not be deceived by the antics of the few in the All Progressives Congress (APC), who he said have nothing to offer the Urhobo nation, saying supporting any other party’s governorship candidate in 2019 will be detrimental to Urhobo’s governorship interest in 2023. “

The post 2019 election: Okowa deserves Urhobos, Deltans support — Peru appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

