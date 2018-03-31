 2019: One million youths march for Ambode re-election - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: One million youths march for Ambode re-election – Vanguard

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

2019: One million youths march for Ambode re-election
Vanguard
Youths in their hundreds on Saturday embarked on a symbolic march from Maryland to Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota to endorse Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for another term in office. Scores of youths marching on Ikorodu Road on
Lagos lawmaker urges FG to repair Lagos-Badagry expresswayPulse Nigeria
Alimosho APC Leaders Laud Ambode Over Completion Of 21 Lagos-Ogun Boundary RoadsP.M. News
APC-V hold special prayer for Ambode, TinubuThe Nation Newspaper

all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.