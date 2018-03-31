2019: One million youths march for Ambode re-election - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

2019: One million youths march for Ambode re-election – Vanguard
2019: One million youths march for Ambode re-election
Youths in their hundreds on Saturday embarked on a symbolic march from Maryland to Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota to endorse Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for another term in office. Scores of youths marching on Ikorodu Road on …
