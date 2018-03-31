 2019: Saraki to run for president, he’s considering Ekweremadu as running mate – Dele Momodu — Nigeria Today
2019: Saraki to run for president, he’s considering Ekweremadu as running mate – Dele Momodu

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Media mogul, Dele Momodu has disclosed that Senate President Bukola Saraki will join the 2019 presidential race. Momodu said this in a lengthy statement on his ‘Boss Newspaper’. It read in part: “The Boss can exclusively reveal that Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has joined the 2019 Presidential race. “There is no doubt that […]

