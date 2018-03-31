2019: ‘Security agencies sending fear into hearts of Nigerians’ – NCP Chairman, Tanko — Nigeria Today

2019: ‘Security agencies sending fear into hearts of Nigerians’ – NCP Chairman, Tanko

The National Chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Yunusa Tanko has asked Nigeria’s security services to stop creating fear in Nigerians but wake up to their responsibilities of protecting them. Tanko said this in reaction to alarm raised by the nation’s security chiefs over threats by unnamed groups to scuttle the 2019 general elections. […]

2019: ‘Security agencies sending fear into hearts of Nigerians’ – NCP Chairman, Tanko

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

