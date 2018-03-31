2019: Security agencies serving a ‘conspiratorial parochial agenda’ – Obasanjo’s coalition — Nigeria Today

2019: Security agencies serving a ‘conspiratorial parochial agenda’ – Obasanjo’s coalition
The Coalition for Nigeria Movement, led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of plans to corrupt security agencies ahead of the 2019 general elections. The group in a statement by its spokesman, Akin Osuntokun, said this while responding to allegations by the presidency of plans by some groups to disrupt […]
2019: Security agencies serving a ‘conspiratorial parochial agenda’ – Obasanjo’s coalition
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!