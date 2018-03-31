2019: Security agencies serving a ‘conspiratorial parochial agenda’ – Obasanjo’s coalition — Nigeria Today

2019: Security agencies serving a ‘conspiratorial parochial agenda’ – Obasanjo’s coalition

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement, led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of plans to corrupt security agencies ahead of the 2019 general elections. The group in a statement by its spokesman, Akin Osuntokun, said this while responding to allegations by the presidency of plans by some groups to disrupt […]

2019: Security agencies serving a ‘conspiratorial parochial agenda’ – Obasanjo’s coalition

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

