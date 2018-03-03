3 Suicide Bombers Kill Selves In Maiduguri — Nigeria Today

3 Suicide Bombers Kill Selves In Maiduguri

Three suicide bombers while attempting to infiltrate Muna area of Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Friday detonated the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies, killing themselves, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed.

It was gathered that four powerful explosions occurred between 9: 00 and 9: 30 pm, sending terrifying echoes to many parts of the town.

NEMA’s Northeast Zonal Coordinator, Mr Bashir Garga, who confirmed the incident, said that the blast occurred outside the town.

Garga disclosed that the suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devices strapped to their bodies behind the security trench at Muna Garage area in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

He said that terrifying echoes by the explosions caused some residents of the area to flee which made them to sustain injuries.

Garga added that the wounded were referred to hospital for treatment in Maiduguri.

“Details on the incident are still sketchy. It occurred behind the trenches and only the suicide bombers were killed,” he said, adding that normalcy has been restored to the area.

NAN reports that Muna Garage is prone to suicide bomb attacks and the military had imposed a dusk to dawn curfew to secure the area.

