360TvSeries: Beyond Cancelled After Just Two Seasons — Nigeria Today

 #360TvSeries: Beyond Cancelled After Just Two Seasons
Freeform have confirmed that their sci-fi series Beyond will not continue beyond its second season.

Beyond centered on Holden Matthews (Burkely Duffield), a young guy who wakes up from a 12-year coma. Not only does he get a new lease on life, he soon discovers he has superpowers.

As is the case with many people in sci-fi series that realize they have newfound abilities, the novelty wears off pretty quickly as danger rapidly escalates. So not only does this guy have to manage missing 12 years of his life, but he also has to combat ominous, hidden threats. TV characters’ lives can be so unfair!

