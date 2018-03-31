360TvSeries: Colin Donnell Makes A Return To Arrow In Season 6 — Nigeria Today

#360TvSeries: Colin Donnell Makes A Return To Arrow In Season 6

Colin Donnell will return to Arrow, appearing alongside Stephen Amell in his first flashback sequence of the season

Per Stephen Amell’s phrasing, the flashback likely takes place in the season finale, although the star did not specify, saying only that he had gone 21 episodes (of a 22-episode season) without a flashback prior to this one.

21 episodes into Season 6 and I still haven’t shot a flashback. So this picture… this picture feels really good! pic.twitter.com/UCx3cQ7q88 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 29, 2018

Donnell played Oliver Queen’s best friend Tommy Merlyn, was a fan-favorite series regular in the show’s first season before he died in the finale.

Tommy Meryln has appeared in flashbacks a handful of times since, and most recently appeared in “Crisis on Earth-X,” the four-show crossover event that brought together the casts of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tom

The actor can currently be seen as Doctor Connor Rhodes on NBC’s Chicago Med.

